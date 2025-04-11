Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 688 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Loar by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Loar by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $86.25 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

