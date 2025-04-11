Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $202,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.39%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

