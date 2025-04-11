Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

FDLO opened at $57.05 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

