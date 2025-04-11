Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,837,054.30. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,107 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $316.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day moving average is $328.34.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

