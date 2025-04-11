Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.