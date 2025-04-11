Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.35% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

