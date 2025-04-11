Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -254.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $4,174,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,328,602 shares in the company, valued at $579,420,841.14. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,716,796.39. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,875 shares of company stock valued at $44,039,400 in the last 90 days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

