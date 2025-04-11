Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

