PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

