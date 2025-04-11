Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PVLA) recently:
- 4/9/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jones Trading. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance
Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. This represents a 1.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.
Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.
