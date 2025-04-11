Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.06. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $91,916,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $24,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 784,906 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 750,858 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.