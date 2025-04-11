Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold Off Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $559.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.