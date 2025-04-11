Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 124.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 412,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

