Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,607 put options.
Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.59 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.
Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.
