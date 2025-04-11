PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $90.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 3,633,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,357,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.32.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

