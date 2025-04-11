Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 318.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PKST stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

