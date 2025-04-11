Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Philip Morris International stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $151.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

