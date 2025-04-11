Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 19,737 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

