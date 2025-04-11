Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 3,533 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PagerDuty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

PagerDuty stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

