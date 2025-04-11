Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 367 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Standex International Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of SXI opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

