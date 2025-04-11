Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires Shares of 5,382 FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FB Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

