Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 854,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 104,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,410 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in AvidXchange by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

