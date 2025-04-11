Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Magnite were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,593,000 after purchasing an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,873,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. This trade represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

