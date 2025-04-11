Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,179 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in AAR were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

