Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,765 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,493,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OPENLANE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth $15,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 686,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 141,319 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

