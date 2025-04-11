Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 17,996 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

