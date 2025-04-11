Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 3,258 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730,207 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.