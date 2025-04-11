Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of TRUP opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.04, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $989,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

