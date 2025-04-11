Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,288.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 606,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.57. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,577. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,731.88. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,298 shares of company stock worth $543,821 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

