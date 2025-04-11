Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TMDX opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

