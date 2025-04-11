Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,891,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

CRK opened at $18.01 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

