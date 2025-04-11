Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIGR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Down 4.3 %

TIGR stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

