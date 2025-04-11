Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

