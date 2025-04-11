Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

