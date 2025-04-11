Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 190,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.