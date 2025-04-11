Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $247,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in IES were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IES by 411.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IES by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IESC stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.94. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

