Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $251,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -287.94 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

