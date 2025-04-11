Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $261,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,611. This trade represents a 16.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

