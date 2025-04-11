Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,354,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

