Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $302,000 Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Materion by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $129.60.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

