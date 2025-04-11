Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $315,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

