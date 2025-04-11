Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

