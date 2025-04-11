Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,263,000 after buying an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

