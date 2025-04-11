Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $350,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in HNI were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HNI by 216.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

