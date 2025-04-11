Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

CENTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

