Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,452,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,929,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 92,736 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Plug Power Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

