Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

