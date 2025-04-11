Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $233,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp
In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Trading Down 6.8 %
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.
S&T Bancorp Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
