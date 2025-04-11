Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $247,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 315.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Xencor by 113.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

