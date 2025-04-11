Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $284,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $427,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,649.85. This trade represents a 13.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.